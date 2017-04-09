Coffee County Softball Falls in Extra Innings to Tullahoma on Sunday

The Lady Raiders seized the lead on a 1st inning 3 run home run from freshman Sarah West and led until the 7th inning. Ally Barfield hit a 3 run home run to tie the game in the top of the 7th inning at 6. Coffee County got their first 2 batters on in the bottom of the 7th, but a failure to execute a sacrifice bunt on 2 occasions saw the Lady Raider rally die. Tullahoma had an RBI double in the 8th for the winning run.
Coffee County banged out 12 hits on the game as West finished with a single to go along with her home run and 3 RBI. West was named the Crazy Daisies player of the game. Ashlynn Morton and Tori Bell each had singles and an RBI and Raven Rogers finished with 2 singles and 2 runs scored.
The Lady Raiders return home on Monday night for another district rivalry game as they welcome Lincoln County to Terry Floyd Field. First pitch is set for 7 PM and Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you all the action. Lucky Knott will be on the call as he begins his broadcast at 6:50 with the pregame show.
