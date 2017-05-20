«

Coffee County Softball Falls in District Title Game; Region Semifinals Await on Monday

2017 Lady Raider softball team with their District 8AAA runner-up trophy. [Photo by Danielle Shelton]

Needing a pair of wins after a long week of travel to Lawrenceburg, the Coffee County Lady Raider softball team ran out of steam on Thursday night as they fell in the district championship to Lawrence County. Despite a 3 run top of the 1st for the Lady Raiders, Coffee County saw Lawrence County roar back to win by a final score of 10 to 4.
Getting off to a good start was a key for the Lady Raiders and they did exactly that thanks to a 3 run home run off the bat of Haley Hinshaw. Lawrence County, however, responded with a 6 run outburst in the bottom of the inning highlighted by a grand slam. Coffee County was able to cut the deficit to 6 to 4 in the 5th inning with a run but Lawrence County tacked on 4 more runs to claim the District 8AAA title.
Haley Hinshaw was 3 for 3 in the game with 4 RBI to lead Coffee County in hitting as she was named the Crazy Daisies player of the game. Tori Bell was 2 for 3 on the game with a double. Katie Rutledge and Ashley Evans added singles. Coffee County will travel to the District 7AAA champion in the Region 4AAA semifinals on Monday.
Following the game, Coach Steve Wilder was named the District 8AAA coach of the year for the 2nd straight year. Katie Rutledge was named the District MVP while Haley Richardson, Raven Rogers and Kaylee Skipper were named to the All-District team.
Download the broadcast at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/

2017 District 8AAA All District Team

Coffee County
Steve Wilder (Coach of the Year)
1.) Katie Rutledge (District MVP as well)
2.) Raven Rogers
3.) Kaylee Skipper
4.) Haley Richardson

Lawrence County
Maci Birdyshaw (District Pitcher of the Year)
1.) Georgia Land
2.) McKenna Rose
3.) Kenzie Doss

Tullahoma
1.) Aly Barfield
2.) Madalyn Edde
3.) Shyanne Sheffield

Lincoln County
1.) Anna Marie Thorton
2.) Emma Summers

Shelbyville
1.) Kendall Durard
2.) Taylor Sanders

Columbia
1.) Michaela Gaines

Franklin County
1.) Marissa Turrentine