Coffee County Softball Drops Tullahoma on Thursday Night

The Coffee County CHS softball team hit the diamond on Thursday for their 4th district game in the last 4 days. Traveling to Tullahoma, Coffee County was looking to keep their recent winning streak alive. Coffee County blew open tie game in the 6th as the Lady Raiders finished strong in a 6 to 1 win.
Tied at 1 in the 4th inning, Justus Turner ripped a 2 run double to put Coffee County on top to stay. The Lady Raiders added 2 in the 5th on a Kiya Ferrell home run and a single insurance run in the 7th.
Ferrell’s home run was one of her 2 hits. Katie Rutledge had a triple and a single. Turner finished with a single and a double and Keri Munn had 2 singles and 2 RBI. Munn went the distance in the circle as she tossed a 4 hitter striking out 9.
Coffee County is back in action on Friday when they travel to Fayetteville to take part in the Lincoln County Border Battle. The Lady Raiders will play a pair of games on Friday beginning at 2 PM with a game against Greenbrier. At 5 PM, Coffee County will tangle with Summertown in the 2nd pool game. Pool play and single elimination tournament play will take place on Saturday. Friday’s games will take place at Don Davidson Park.