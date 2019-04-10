Coffee County Softball Drops Game to Siegel

The Coffee County CHS softball team welcomed region rival Siegel to Terry Floyd Field on Wednesday. In a game you heard here on Thunder Radio, the Siegel offense kept the pressure on the Lady Raider defense as they put runners on base in 6 of the 7 innings. Coffee County failed to capitalize of their opportunities as they fell by a final score of 6 to 3.
After Siegel plated 2 runs in the 1st inning, Coffee County strung together 4 hits of their own in the bottom of the 2nd inning but had a pair of base runners cut down trying to take an extra base. Siegel continued adding runs as they scored in 4 of the first 5 innings. The Lady Raiders matched the Stars in hitting as each team finished with 10 hits.
Katie Rutledge led the Raiders in hitting as she had a double and 2 singles and scored a run. Sarah West, Keri Munn and Haley Richardson each had 2 hits and an RBI. West was named the Crazy Daisies player of the game.
The Lady Raiders will travel to Tullahoma on Sunday for a district make-up game with the Lady Cats. First pitch is set 3 PM and Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you all the action. Lucky Knott will kick off Thunder Radio’s exclusive coverage at 2:50 with the pregame show.
