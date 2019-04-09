«

Coffee County Softball Drops First District Game to Lincoln County

Keri Munn of CHS softball

The Coffee County CHS softball team jumped back into district play on Tuesday taking on old rival Lincoln County.  The Lady Raiders invaded the Falcons nest with a perfect record in district play.   Tied at 2 going to the bottom of the 4th inning, Coffee County surrendered an unearned run turned out to be the decisive score.

Keri Munn had a double and 2 singles as she drove in both Coffee County runs.  Munn took the hard luck loss in the circle with 4 strikeouts.  Haidyn Campbell had a pair of singles, a walk and scored the Raiders first run.  Katie Rutledge had a pair of singles and scored the other Lady Raider run.  The loss drops the Lady Raiders district record to 4 and 1.

Coffee County returns home on Wednesday night for a non-district contest against Siegel at Terry Floyd Field.  First pitch is set for 6:30 PM.