Coffee County Softball Crushes Franklin County on Wednesday Night

The Lady Raider softball team of Coffee County CHS returned to Terry Floyd Field on Wednesday as they played host to Franklin County. In a game you heard here on Thunder Radio, Coffee County had a near record hitting performance as they routed the visiting Rebelettes in a game shortened to 2 ½ innings due to the Mercy Rule. The Lady Raiders won by a final score of 22 to 1.
After surrendering a home run in the top of the 1st inning, Coffee County sent 17 batters to the plate in the bottom of the 1st inning as they built a 13 to 1 lead. In the second, the Lady Raiders added 9 more runs as 15 Coffee County batters made a plate appearance. On the night, the Lady Raiders ripped 17 hits, including 3 doubles and a pair of triples. Kiya Ferrell had a double, a triple, a walk and 5 RBI to lead the hit parade. Justus Turner had a triple and a double and drove in 3 runs. Sarah West had a double and 2 singles and also drove in 3 RBI. Haley Richardson had 3 hits, 2 RBI and scored 3 runs. Keri Munn was 3 for 3 at the plate with 2 RBI while getting the victory in the circle as she struck out 8. For their performances, Ferrell and Munn were named the Crazy Daisies co-players of the game.
Coffee County returns home on Sunday afternoon when they host Warren County at Terry Floyd Field. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the broadcast. Thunder Radio’s live coverage begins with the pregame show at 2:20 and first pitch is set for 2:30 PM
Download the broadcast at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/