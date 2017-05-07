Playing perhaps their most complete game of the season, the Coffee County Lady Raiders opened District 8AAA tournament play with an 8 to 0 win over Shelbyville on Sunday. Coffee County, who struggled with Shelbyville in their last meeting on Wednesday, played error free softball while Kaylee Skipper pitched a 3 hit shutout to get the win.
The Lady Raiders got off to a hot start in the tournament game played at Lawrence County. Skipper retired the Eaglettes in order in the top of the first before Coffee County plated 4 runs in the bottom of the inning; all coming with 2 outs. The big hit in the frame was a 2 RBI triple from Kaylee Skipper. Her battery mate Lauren Tomberlin added a 2 RBI single. After going scoreless in the 2 thru 4th innings, Coffee County sent 10 batters to the plate in the 5th inning getting 5 hits and scoring their final 3 runs. Skipper picked up another RBI on the fielder’s choice and Ashlynn Morton had an RBI bunt single. Skipper finished the game with 6 strikeouts and no walks to go with her 3 RBI to earn the Crazy Daisies player of the game honor. Raven Rogers finished with a pair of singles for the Lady Raiders.
Coffee County will now take on Lawrence County in the winner’s bracket final on Tuesday at Lawrence County High School. That game will begin at 7 PM and Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the broadcast. A win there would guarantee the Lady Raiders a berth in Thursday’s championship game AND a berth in next week’s Region 4AAA tournament.
Download the broadcast at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/
Coffee County Softball Blanks Shelbyville on Sunday
