Coffee County Softball Blanks Franklin County on Monday

Opening up another busy week of action, the Coffee County CHS softball team traveled to Winchester on Monday. Taking on district rival Franklin County, the Lady Raiders banged out 14 hits to get the season sweep over the Rebelettes. Coffee County rolled to an 11 to 0 win.
Coffee County jumped on the board early as they sent 13 batters to the plate in the 1st inning scoring 9 runs. After a leadoff fly out, the Lady Raiders banged out 8 hits and a walk in the frame, highlighted by a Kiya Ferrell home run. From there, Keri Munn tossed a 2 hitter to seal the win.
Ferrell finished the game with a single, a double and the home run and 3 RBI. Haley Richardson had a double and a single and 3 RBI. Ashley Evans stroked a double and a single and scored twice while Keri Munn, Sarah West and Haidyn Campbell each finished with a pair of singles.
The Lady Raiders are back at home on Tuesday when they play host to Shelbyville. First pitch is set for 7 PM at Terry Floyd Field.