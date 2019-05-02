Coffee County Softball Beats Lincoln County in District Tournament Opener

The Coffee County CHS softball team opened up postseason play on Thursday night in the District 8AAA softball tournament in Shelbyville. In a game you heard here on Thunder Radio, the Lady Raiders jumped on Lincoln County in the 1st inning. Coffee County captured the win 7 to 1 to advance to the district semifinals.
In the first inning, Coffee County pushed across 4 runs highlighted a steal of home and a 2 run home run from Haidyn Campbell. The Lady Raiders got a trio of RBI singles by Haley Richardson in the 3rd inning, Gracie Pippenger in the 5th and Keri Munn in the 6th inning. Munn, Richardson and Kiya Ferrell all finished with 3 hits. Ferrell had a double and scored 2 runs. Munn went the distance in the circle as she scattered 6 hits while striking out 5. Keri Munn and Haidyn Campbell were named the Crazy Daisies co-players of the game.
The Lady Raiders will advance to Tuesday’s winners’ bracket finals. The Lady Raiders will take on Lawrence County at Shelbyville Central High School. First pitch is set for 7 PM and Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you all the action. Our live coverage will begin with the pregame show at 6:50.
Download the podcast at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/