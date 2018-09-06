Coffee County Soccer Settles for Draw at Franklin County

The Lady Raider soccer team of Coffee County returned to district action on Thursday in Winchester. The Lady Raiders traveled to Winchester to take district foe Franklin County looking to avenge a draw in their first meeting. After taking a 1 to 0 lead in the second half, the Lady Raiders saw the Rebelettes tie the game in the 69th minute. Coffee County settled for their 5th straight draw in district play 1 to 1.
Allie Amado had the Lady Raiders lone goal off a free kick. Amado and Maddy Jones led Coffee County in in shots with 2 each. Lucy Riddle turned away 1 of the 2 Franklin County shots on goal and each team finished with 5 corner kicks.
The Lady Raiders will head to Chattanooga this weekend as they take part in a tournament hosted by Chattanooga Christian. Coffee County will open tournament play at 5:45(EDT) against Knoxville Catholic. On Saturday, the Lady Raiders will play Chattanooga Christian at 12:00 PM(EDT) and Anderson County at 4:15 PM(EDT). All 3 games will be played at Chattanooga Christian School.