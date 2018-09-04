«

Coffee County Soccer Routs Warren County

Reyna Flores of CHS soccer

Stepping out of district play on Tuesday, the Coffee County CHS girls’ soccer team traveled to McMinnville to take on Warren County.  Needing a win after a loss and 4 draws, the Lady Raiders jumped on Warren County for 4 goals in the 1st half as they rolled to a 5 to 0 win over the Lady Pioneers.

Coffee County jumped on the board in the 8th minute when Jenna Garretson scored an unassisted goal.  Anna Amado made it 2 nil in the 20th minute with her own unassisted goal.  Reyna Flores added a goal off an assist from Morgan Henley 1 minute later before Allie Amado powered home a free kick in the 26th minute.

In the second half, Flores and Henley teamed up to make it 5 to 0 as Henley scored on a feed from Flores.  Allie Amado led in shots as she had 5, including 3 on frame.  Garretson had 2 shots on frame.  Freshman keeper Luci Riddle finished with a pair of saves.

The Lady Raiders return to district play on Thursday night when they travel to Winchester to take on Franklin County.  Opening kick is set for 7 PM.