Coffee County Soccer Routs Warren County

Stepping out of district play on Tuesday, the Coffee County CHS girls’ soccer team traveled to McMinnville to take on Warren County. Needing a win after a loss and 4 draws, the Lady Raiders jumped on Warren County for 4 goals in the 1st half as they rolled to a 5 to 0 win over the Lady Pioneers.
Coffee County jumped on the board in the 8th minute when Jenna Garretson scored an unassisted goal. Anna Amado made it 2 nil in the 20th minute with her own unassisted goal. Reyna Flores added a goal off an assist from Morgan Henley 1 minute later before Allie Amado powered home a free kick in the 26th minute.
In the second half, Flores and Henley teamed up to make it 5 to 0 as Henley scored on a feed from Flores. Allie Amado led in shots as she had 5, including 3 on frame. Garretson had 2 shots on frame. Freshman keeper Luci Riddle finished with a pair of saves.
The Lady Raiders return to district play on Thursday night when they travel to Winchester to take on Franklin County. Opening kick is set for 7 PM.