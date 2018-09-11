Coffee County Soccer Races Past Columbia

The Coffee County CHS soccer team welcomed Columbia to the Raider Soccer Field on Tuesday for a district matchup. In a game you heard here on Thunder Radio, Coffee County dominated possession of the ball in a rough and Physical contest. The Lady Raiders were able to keep their composure and score 4 unanswered goals in a 5 to 2 taming of the Lady Lions.
After Columbia went on top 1 nil in the 15th minute, Coffee County answered with a goal from Britny Hernandez in the 30th minute off an assist from Maddy Jones. The Lady Raiders added a 2nd goal in the 35th minute and never trailed again. Kyleigh Harner had the goal for the Lady Raiders assisted by Hernandez. In the 2nd half, Coffee County scored a goal in the 43rd minute when Jenna Garretson converted an assist from Allie Amado and in the 49th minute when Harner scored again on an assist by Garretson to make the score 4 to 1. After Columbia added a goal in the 76th minute, Allie Amado dribbled through the teeth of the Lion defense to score unassisted in the 79th minute. Lucy Riddle finished the night with 7 saves as she made several exceptional plays in net.
The Lady Raiders outshot Columbia 12 to 11 in the match but surrendered 5 corner kicks and 6 free kicks. The win improves Coffee County’s record to 1-0-5 in district play.
The Lady Raiders will return to action on Thursday when they travel to Shelbyville for a crucial district match. Opening kick is set for 7 PM.
Download the broadcast at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/