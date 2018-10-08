Coffee County Soccer Opens District Tournament Play on Tuesday

The Lady Raider soccer team of Coffee County Central High opens play in the District 8AAA tournament on Tuesday night in Shelbyville against the Eaglettes. The Lady Raiders and the Eaglettes fought to a pair of 2 to 2 draws in the 2 regular season matchups. A win on Tuesday would advance Coffee County to Thursday’s semifinals at Lincoln County. Opening kick is set for 6:30 PM.
Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the broadcast as part of the 1st National Bank Hometown Sports Series. Live coverage will begin at 6:15 PM with the pregame show live from Shelbyville.