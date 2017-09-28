Coffee County Soccer Grabs Huge District Win at Lincoln County

Traveling to Fayetteville on Thursday night, the Lady Raider soccer team took on Lincoln County. Facing the Lady Falcons for the 2nd time in a week, Coffee County was looking for a season split in the final regular season game of the year. Unlike Monday’s loss, the Lady Raiders got off to a strong start in a 3 to 0 win.
Coffee County got the lone goal of the first half as Maggie Lashlee scored in the 33rd minute to give the Lady Raiders a 1 to 0 halftime lead on an unassisted goal. Samantha Ellison added Coffee County’s second goal in the 48th minute off an assist from Maddy Jones. Coffee County made the score 3 to 0 in the 58th minute on an Allie Amado corner kick. As the ball sailed into area in front of the goal, Lincoln County deflected the ball into the back of their net for an own goal.
Coffee County finishes the season with a record of 9-2-2 and a district record if 6-1-1. Coffee County and Lincoln County will finish the season tied atop the district standings. Next up will be the District 8AAA tournament for the Lady Raiders. Each game will be hosted by the higher seeded team. Coffee County’s opening game, time and opponent will be announced this weekend after Friday’s district meeting . Thunder Radio will keep you updated on the district tournament schedule.