Coffee County Soccer Gets Huge Road Win at Shelbyville

Kix Ferrell of Coffee County soccer makes a save against Shelbyville [Photo by Pascale Randolph]

The Coffee County Central High School soccer team hit the road on Thursday to take on Shelbyville.  Playing in their final district road match of the regular season, the Red Raiders played some of their best soccer of the year.  Coffee County stunned Shelbyville 4 to 1.

The Raiders got on the board first in the 7th minute when pressure on the Shelbyville keeper resulted in an own goal.  Andres Cavalie made it 2 to 0 in the 29th minute when he converted a feed from Briggs Haithcock.  Coffee keeper Kix Ferrell made several outstanding saves in the first half, including turning away a Shelbyville penalty kick, to send the Red Raiders to intermission on top 2 nil.  Freshman John Martinez potted a pair of goals in the second half to put the Raiders on top 4 nil.  In the 57th minute, Martinez redirected a Haithcock pass into the Shelbyville goal.  In the 58th, Martinez punched a blocked shot by Haithcock past the Eagle keeper to close out the Raider scoring.  Shelbyville avoided the shut out with a goal in the 65th.

The Raiders return home on Tuesday night when they welcome Tullahoma to the Raider Soccer Field.  Tuesday night will be Senior Night as the 2 rivals square off against one another for the Coffee Cup trophy presented by First Vision Bank.  Opening kick is set for 7 PM.