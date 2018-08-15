Coffee County Soccer Fights to Draw with Lincoln County on Tuesday

The Coffee County CHS soccer team opened their district slate on Tuesday when they traveled to Fayetteville to take on Lincoln County. Coming off a 7 goal performance on Monday, the Lady Raiders were slow getting their offense on track against the talented Lady Falcons. Coffee County had to rally with 2 goals in the 2nd half to draw with Lincoln County at 2
Lincoln County scored goals in the 10th and 20th minutes to build a 2 nil lead at intermission. Not to be deterred, the Lady Raiders got their first mark in the 60th minute when Allie Amado pushed a Morgan Henley pass into the Falcon net. In the 68th minute, Reyna Flores pounced on a deflected shot in front of the net for the equalizer. Coffee County’s defense held Lincoln County scoreless in the final half
The Lady Raiders return home on Thursday night as they will tangle with district rival Franklin County. That match will get underway at 7 PM at the Raider Soccer Field.