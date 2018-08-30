Coffee County Soccer Fights to District Draw with Shelbyville

Reaching the midpoint of the district schedule, the Coffee County Central High School soccer welcomed Shelbyville to the Raider Soccer Field on Thursday night. Coffee County scored first and last, but it was not enough to avoid their 4th straight district draw. The Lady Raiders and the Eaglettes settled for a draw at 2.
Britny Hernandez got Coffee County on the board in the 10th minute as she punched a deflected shot by Allie Amado into a wide open Shelbyville net. Shelbyville answered in the 13th and 26th minutes as they converted a pair of long through passes into one on one goals. The halftime score of 2 to 1 held up until the 79th minute when Amado attacked the Shelbyville defense on a 20 yard dribbling run and beat the keeper to her left to knot the score.
The draw gives Coffee County a district mark of 0-0-4 through the first half of the district season. Lady Raiders will hit the road on Tuesday for a tough non-district matchup at Warren County. Kickoff is set for 7 PM at Warren County High School.