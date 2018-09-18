Coffee County Soccer Falls to Lincoln County

Hosting district leading Lincoln County on Tuesday, the Coffee County CHS soccer team welcomed the Lady Falcons to the Raider Soccer Field. After fighting to a draw down in Fayetteville earlier in the season, Coffee County dropped their first district match of the year at home 3 to 1.
Lincoln County scored in the 22nd minute and made that 1 nil lead hold up until halftime. In the second half, Lincoln County scored on a penalty kick in the 45th minute before Kyleigh Harner scored an unassisted goal in the 46th minute. Lincoln County closed out the scoring in the 62nd minute with the final goal of the night. Coffee County was outshot 11 to 7 in the match. Lady Raider keeper Lucy Riddle finished with 5 saves for Coffee County.
The Lady Raider JV will take part in a tournament on Saturday at Franklin County. The varsity Lady Raiders are back at home on Monday when they host Central Magnet for Senior Night. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the broadcast as part of the 1st National Bank Hometown Sports Series. Kickoff is set for 6:00 PM, our live coverage begins at 5:45 PM.