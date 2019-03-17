Coffee County Soccer Falls in Saturday Tournament Matches

The Coffee County CHS soccer team opened play in the Smoky Mountain Cup Tournament in Gatlinburg on Friday. Opening up against Henry County, the Coffee County defense got shut out for the 2nd game in a row. Coffee County fell by a final score of 3 to 0.
Henry County grabbed a pair of first half goals as they scored in the 18th and 36th minutes to carry a 2 nil lead into halftime. The Patriots added a 2nd half goal to drop Coffee County to 1 and 2 on the young season.
On Saturday, the Red Raiders dropped both of their matches in heart-breaking fashion. In Saturday morning’s contest against Seymour, Coffee County raced out to a 2 to 0 lead in the first 10 minutes on a pair of goals by Briggs Haithcock. Seymour notched a goal at the 11 minute mark as the two teams went to the half at 2 to 1. Seymour tied the match in the 50th minute before knocking home the game winner with 6 minutes left in regulation to claim the 3 to 2 win. Andres Cavalie and Leo Suarez assisted on Haithcock’s goals.
In the 2nd game of the day Coffee County battled with an extremely talented Morristown West squad. The Red Raiders held West to 1 second half goal before the Morristown squad rallied for 3 second half goals to drop Coffee County 4 to 0.
Coffee County will be back in action on Tuesday when they travel to Columbia for a district match. That match begins at 7 PM at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.