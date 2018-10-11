Coffee County Soccer Falls in District 8AAA Finals

Hosting Columbia on Thursday night, the Lady Raiders of Coffee County CHS were attempting to capture the first district soccer title in program history. With the winner advancing to the region tournament, and the loser’s season ending, the game provided all the drama you would expect in a do-or-die matchup. A pair of 2nd half goals by Columbia dropped the Lady Raiders by a final score of 3 to 2 in a tough and physical game.
Coffee County got on the board first in the 29th minute when Allie Amado converted on an assist from Maddy Jones to give the Lady Raiders a 1 nil lead. Columbia knotted the score 2 minutes later on a free kick to send the match to overtime tied at 1. Columbia added goals in the 43rd and 71st minutes to stretch the lead to 3 to 1. The Lady Raiders made a valiant charge late to get a goal in the 77th minute as Amado scored again on a pass from Jenna Garretson. Raider keeper Lucy Riddle had 6 saves on the match as Columbia and Coffee County each finished with 13 shots. Columbia did outshoot the Lady Raiders in free kicks by a margin of 15 to 8.
After the match, Lady Raider midfielder Jenna Garretson was honored as the District 8AAA midfielder of the year. Allie Amado, and Reagan Ellison were named to the All-District 8AAA 1st team. Jessica Barrera, and Makenzie Webb were named to the 8AAA 2nd team.
You can listen to a podcast of the match at: http://www.podcastgarden.com/episode/coffee-co-vs-columbia-dist-8aaa-soccer-finals_135527