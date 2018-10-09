Coffee County Soccer Drops Shelbyville; Advances to District Title Game

The Lady Raider soccer team of Coffee County Central High opened play on the District 8AAA soccer tournament on Tuesday night in Shelbyville. In a match you heard here on Thunder Radio, the Lady Raiders squared off against a tough and physical Eaglettes team. A goal by Maddy Jones in the 15th minute of extra time proved to be the game winner as Coffee County won 2 to 1.
The 2 teams played to a pair of 2 to 2 draws in the regular season so a 1 to 1 tie at the end of regulation did not surprise any of the fans on hand. Coffee County got on the board first in the 37th minute as Jayda Wright drilled home a pass from Clarissa Barrera to give Coffee County a 1 nil lead at intermission. Shelbyville tied the match in the 41st minute on a penalty kick. Despite several opportunities to get the game winning goal in regulation, 11 saves by freshman keeper Lucy Riddle kept Coffee County in the match. In the 2nd extra period, Allie Amado found Jones streaking into the right side of the 18 yard box. Jones converted the pass with 5 minutes remaining in the extra period. Coffee County was able to control possession for much of the last 5 minutes to capture the exciting victory.
The win advances Coffee County to Thursday night’s District 8AAA Championship. The Lady Raiders will return home to play host to Columbia on Thursday night at the Raider Academy. Opening kick is set for 6:30 PM.
Download the broadcast at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/