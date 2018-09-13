Coffee County Soccer Draws with Shelbyville

Coming off a huge win at home on Tuesday night, the Lady Raider soccer team of CHS visited Shelbyville on Thursday night. Squaring off against the Eaglettes, Coffee County was to avenge an earlier draw with Shelbyville as well as their second district win in a row. After racing out to a 2 to 0 lead at the half, the Lady Raiders had to settle for a 2 to 2 tie.
Allie Amado scored first for the Lady Raiders in the 4th minute on an unassisted goal. Jenna Garretson added a goal on a free kick in the 14th minute. Shelbyville scored in the 47th minute to cut the Lady Raider lead in half. The Eaglettes got the tying goal with 3 minutes left in the match.
Shelbyville outshot Coffee County 20 to 15 in the match. Morgan Henley led Coffee County in shots with 3. Keeper Lucy Riddle finished with 8 saves.
The Lady Raiders return to the pitch on Tuesday night at home as they host Lincoln County. Kickoff is set for 7 PM.