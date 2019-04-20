Coffee County Soccer Blanks Tullahoma; Reclaims Coffee Cup Trophy

Hosting Tullahoma on Senior Night, the Coffee County Red Raider soccer team closed out their regular season. Competing for the Coffee Cup trophy sponsored by First Vision Bank, the Red Raiders came out and dominated possession in the physical contest. The Raiders reclaimed the Coffee Cup with a 1 to 0 win.
Coffee County got on the board early when Clinton Ferrell drove home a rebounded shot off the foot of Felix Salinas in the 15th minute. The Raiders held that 1 – 0 advantage at the half. Three yellow cards in the 2nd half marred the flow of the action in the second half as defense took center stage. Raider keeper Kix Ferrell turned away several Tullahoma shots as he finished with the clean slate. Senior Drake Medina was also dominant on the defensive end. After the match, Clinton Ferrell was named the offensive player of the game and Medina was tabbed the defensive player of the game.
The Raiders will open up district tournament play on Saturday when they take on Franklin County at the Raider Soccer Field. Opening kick is set for 10 AM.
