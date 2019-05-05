Coffee County Soccer Blanks Franklin County, Advances in District Tournament

The Coffee County Central High School soccer team opened up District Tournament play on Sunday at Raider Soccer Field. In a game originally scheduled for Saturday morning, but moved because of weather, the Red Raiders played host to the Rebels of Franklin County in a do-or-die elimination game. After a scoreless first half the Red Raiders scored four times in the second half to capture the win.
Coffee County dominated possession of the ball in the first half but could not get a shot on frame. In the 37th minute Felix Salinas headed a pass from Leo Botello into the back of the net to put Coffee County on the board. In the 52nd minute Briggs Haithcock redirected a rebound of a Felix Salinas shot past the Franklin County keeper to make it 2 nil. Two minutes later Francesca Alzate made it three to nothing off an assist from Haithcock. Salinas closed out the scoring in the 74th minute as he scored the final goal unassisted.
Coffee County will now move to the semifinal round of the tournament when they travel to Columbia on Tuesday night to take on the top-seeded Lions. That match is set to begin at 7 p.m.