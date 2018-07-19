Coffee County Sheriff’s Department 20th Annual Fishing Tournament Scheduled for September

The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department would like to invite everyone to its 20th Annual Fishing Tournament to benefit needy children of Coffee County at Christmas. The event is Saturday Sept. 22, 2018 from 7:00 a.m. till Noon at the Normandy Lake, Barton Springs Boat Ramp. Entry fee is $10.
Sheriff Steve Graves says last year’s tournament was a huge success and he’s hoping that more people come out and do some fishing. He added that because of this event and the generosity of the people of Coffee County many children that might not get anything for Christmas will receive something special.
Fishing Tournament Trophies given in each category as follows:
Bass 1st 2nd 3rd Places, Crappie 1st 2nd 3rd Places, Bream 1st 2nd 3rd Places, Biggest fish caught by a kid 1st Place
Rules for the Tournament:
1. Only the waters of Normandy Lake may be fished and only during Tournament hours.
2. Everyone is to check in at Barton Springs Boat Ramp prior to the start of the tournament
3. You may weigh in at any time during the Tournament.
4. This is for the biggest fish tournament in each class.
5. All Bass must be alive at the weigh in station. All other fish must show being freshly caught and be of legal size as defined by Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency for Normandy Lake.
6. You must be inside the no wake buoys by Noon in order to be eligible to weigh in.
7. Life jackets must be worn while big motor is running.
8. Coffee County Sheriff Department accepts no liability for accidents or injury personal or property during this tournament.
9. No alcoholic beverages or drugs will be allowed before, during or after this tournament
10. Tickets may be purchased at the Coffee County Jail, 76 County Jail Lane on the Hillsboro Hwy. or at the Boat Ramp the morning of the tournament or call:728-3591