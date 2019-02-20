Coffee County Red Raiders Claim Hard Fought Win over Lawrence County; Advance to Title Game

Trying to get their 3rd win of the season over Lawrence County, the Coffee County Red Raiders squared off against the Wildcats on their home floor on Friday night. With a home region tournament game as the reward to the winner, the 2 teams battled from the tip-off to the final horn in the District 8AAA tournament semifinals. In the end, Coffee County rose to the occasion in the 4th quarter to get the 50 to 44 win and advance to Saturday’s District championship game.
After ending the 1st quarter tied at 8, the Red Raiders nudged ahead by 3 points at the half and stretched that lead to 7 points heading to the 4th quarter. Lawrence County responded to close the gap to 2 points with 5 minutes left in the game on a pair of 3 pointers. From that point, Coffee County was able to knock down just enough field goals and free throws to hold off the upset-minded Wildcats.
Darius Rozier was the leading scorer for Coffee County as he finished with 14 points, including 5 clutch free throws in the 2nd half. Kyle Farless added 12 points, with 8 of those points coming in the second half. Chase Simpkins and Harley Hinshaw each added 8 points with Simpkins getting 6 second half points and Hinshaw netting 5. For their efforts, Rozier, Farless, Simpkins and Hinshaw were named the Crazy Daisies co-players of the game. The win improves Coffee County to 19 and 5 on the season and guarantees them a home game in the first round of the region tournament next week.
The Red Raiders will advance to Saturday’s championship game where they will take on Columbia. Tip-off is set for 7:00 PM at Lawrence County High School. Thunder Radio will bring you the broadcast beginning with the Char-El Apartments and Home Rental pregame show at 6:50.
The Lady Raiders will also play in Saturday’s girls’ championship game where they will take on Tullahoma. Tip-off is set for 3:30 PM at Lawrence County High School. Thunder Radio will bring you all the action beginning with the Powers Storage pregame show at 3:20.
Download the broadcast at: www.Thunder1320.com/downloads