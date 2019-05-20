Coffee County Red Raider Tennis Team Captures District Title on Tuesday

The Red Raiders top 2 singles players captured win in their matches to get the Raiders off to a fast start. Benedict Edinger won his match 8 to 0 while Jaden Talley captured an 8 to 6 win. Johnathan Welch added an 8 to 3 singles win in the 4th seeded match to send the Raiders to doubles play needing 1 win for the match. The number 1 team of Edinger and Talley won their doubles match 8 to 5 to give the Raiders their 13th straight match win.
The Raiders will now advance to the Region tournament play as a team on Friday when they travel to Murfreesboro to take on the District 7 champion Central Magnet at the Adams Tennis Complex. The time of that match will be announced on Thursday. The Region singles and doubles tournament will take place next week in Murfreesboro.