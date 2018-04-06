Coffee County Red Raider Basketball Summer Update

The Coffee County CHS basketball team will open up summer camp action on Monday as they travel to Sparta. Both the varsity and junior varsity teams will be in action in the 2 day camp at White County. The Red Raiders will travel to Murfreesboro for the 4 day MTSU camp on Monday, June 11th thru Thursday, June 14th. Coffee County will host Cannon County and Moore County on June 22nd at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym.
The Coffee County Red Raider basketball will be hosting a 7 on 7 Flag Football Tournament on June 16th at Carden-Jarrell Field. Signups are available by contacting head coach Micah Williams at williamsm@k12coffee.net . The tournament is open to teams of players ages 18 and up. Team size can be 7 to 10 players and the cost is $350 per team. Signups will end on June 10th.