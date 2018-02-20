Coffee County Opens District Tournament Play on Saturday

The District 8AAA basketball district tournament resumes tonight in Columbia. Quarterfinal action will take place beginning at 4 PM. The semifinals are scheduled for Saturday at Columbia Central High School. The girls’ championship and consolation games will be held on Monday night at Columbia with the boys to follow on Tuesday night.
The Lady Raiders will open up tournament play on Saturday at 2:00 PM against the winner of tonight’s matchup between Lawrence County and Tullahoma. The Red Raiders will take the court at 6:30 PM on Saturday against the winner of tonight’s quarterfinal between Lawrence County and Franklin County. Saturday’s Coffee County games will take place at Columbia Central High School and Thunder Radio will be on hand broadcast the action for you.
Regardless of Saturday’s outcomes, both Raider cage teams will advance to next week’s consolation or championship games. It also guarantees a Region 4AAA Tournament berth for each team. The 1st round region tournament games will take place on Friday, February 23rd and Saturday, February 24th. Teams that advance to the district championship games will host the first round region tournament games. The region tournament semifinals and finals will take place at Columbia.