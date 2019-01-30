Coffee County Middle’s Lady Raider Basketball Team Falls in Sectional Semifinals

The Coffee County Middle School Lady Raider basketball season came to a close on Wednesday night. Taking on conference rival White County in the TMSAA Section 2 Tournament semifinals, the Lady Raiders came up short against the CTC champions at Stewarts Creek Middle School. Coffee Middle fell by a final score of 38 to 22.
The Lady Raiders got off to an ice cold start as they were held to 1 field goal in the first quarter and single digits in the first half. Coffee County was led in scoring by Chloe Gannon and Aleayia Barnes who each had 6 points. Maggie Crouch added 4 points and Holli Hancock finished with 3 points. The Lady Raiders finish the season with a record of 15 and 8.