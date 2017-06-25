Coffee County Middle School Trap Team Wins SCTP State Title

The Coffee County Claybusters middle school and high school trap teams competed in the Tennessee Scholastic Clay Target Program state championships last week. Competing in their second state tournament in last 2 weeks, the high school and middle school shooters hit the firing line at Nashville’s Gun Club.
On Thursday, the Coffee County Middle School intermediate/entry level team captured a state title as they shot 431 of 500 targets. They outdistanced the 2nd place team of Hardin County by 20 targets. Logan Meadows paced the Raider trap shooters as he hit 95 of 100 targets. Landon Meadows was 2 broken clays back at 93. Jonah Wyatt shot 86, Elizabeth Moore broke 81 targets and Emma Matthews hit 76. Moore finished as the #5 female shooter in the classification while Matthews came in 7th. Logan Meadow’s score was good enough for 2nd overall while brother Landon finished in 4th place overall.
Also on Thursday, the CCMS intermediate/advanced team came in 19th place in their class after shooting 359 out of 500. The team was led by Tucker Carlton(96 of 100) which was good enough for 7th place overall. Other team members were Blaine Schreck(86/100), Brason Fletcher(77/100), Alexus Stacey(77/100) and Aubrey Payne(23/100). Stacey’s score of 77 was good enough for 18th place in the ladies division.
On Saturday, the Coffee County Central High school team shattered 484 targets out of 500 to capture a 4th place finish. The Claybusters finished 5 clays behind state champion Hardin County. The Raiders were led by Austin Schaller’s 98/100 which was good enough for 13th place overall in his classification. Victoria Majors also shot a 98/100 which was the 5th best score for lady shooters in her classification. Other team members were Neil Slone(96/100), Hayden Jacobs(96/100) and Zach Bonee(96/100). Lindsey Duncan shot a 95 to finish in 18th place in the ladies division.
The Claybusters will guests on the Coffee Coaches Show on Saturday, July 15th. The Coffee Coaches Show is broadcast live at 10 AM each Saturday morning from the showroom of Al White Ford/Lincoln. The Coffee Coaches Show is heard exclusively here on Thunder Radio.