Coffee County Middle School Track Teams Shine at CTC Championship

The Coffee County Middle School track team captured a team championship and a 2nd place team finish on Monday in the Central Tennessee Conference Meet at Tullahoma. The Lady Raiders outdistanced second place East Tullahoma by 17 points. The Red Raiders came in 2nd place as they finished 16 points behind 1st place South Franklin.
The Lady Raiders got 1st place individual finishes from: Sophie McInturff in the 800M and the 1600M; Kinzie Givens in the high jump; Holli Hancock in the shot put and Nikki Graham in the discus. Coffee Middle’s girls’ 4x400M relay team came in 2nd place while the 4×100 relay team finished in 3rd place and the 4x200M relay team finished in 5th place.
Other Top 5 performances for the Lady Raiders were:
Katie Cotton – 2nd, high jump; 3rd, 200M;
Kaitlyn Davis – 2nd, shot put;
Abigail Mahaffey – 3rd, shout put;
Jaylyn Case – 4th, long jump;
Camry Moss – 5th, 800M;
Josie Willis – 5th, 1600M;
Holli Hancock – 5th, discus;
The Red Raiders got a 1st place individual finish from Ashton Ferrell in the shot put. Coffee Middle’s boys’ 4x200M and 4x100M relay teams both finished in 4th place while the 4x400M relay team came in 5th place.
Other Top 5 performances for the Red Raiders were:
Travis Martin – 2nd, high jump; 3rd, 100M
Braison Yancer – 2nd, 400M; 5th, long jump;
Ashton Ferrell – 2nd, discus;
Cayden Miller – 2nd, 800M;
Jacob Slabaugh – 3rd, 1600M; 4th, 800M
Caleb Bradford – 4th, shot put; 4th, discus;
Lucas Beaty – 5th, 1600M;
Three members of the Lady Raider track team will compete in the TMSAA state meet on Saturday in Clarksville. Holli Hancock, Kaitlyn Davis and Jaylyn Case will represent Coffee Middle at Fortera Stadium on the campus of Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, Tennessee.
Full CTC Meet results are found at: https://tn.milesplit.com/meets/344100/results/653630/raw#.XNokf_lKjIU