Coffee County Middle School Track Season Begins with Strong Showing

The Coffee County Middle School track team opened their season on Thursday in a 4 team meet in Tullahoma. Taking on West Tullahoma, Harris and North Franklin, Coffee Middle captured 17 first place finishes. Highlighting the performance, the Lady Raiders captured all of the field events and 2 of the 3 relay races. The Red Raiders captured first place in every running event and in 2 of the 3 relay races.
The track teams return to the track on Thursday, April 4th when they host their first home meet of the year. Coffee County will welcome East Tullahoma, North Franklin and Warren County to Carden-Jarrell Field for the 4 team meet. Field events are set to begin at 4:30.