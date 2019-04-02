«

»

Coffee County Middle School Tennis Sweeps Warren County on Tuesday

Krish Patel of CCMS tennis

The Coffee County Middle School tennis team welcomed Warren County to the Raider Academy courts on Tuesday.  The Red Raiders dominated their match as they shut out 7 to 0.  The Lady Raiders were also dominant getting an 8 to 1 win.

Winning in singles matches for the Lady Raiders were Savannah Blackburn(6 to 0), Claire Rondolet(6-0), Lauren Hogan(6-1), Morgan Tinsley(6-4) and Stella Orames(6-3).  In doubles actions, Coffee County got wins from the teams of Blackburn/Rondolet(6-0), Hogan/Raelin Tucker(7-5) and Tinsley/Kyra Sherrill(6-2).

The Red Raiders got singles wins from Krish Patel(6-2), Liam Brown(6-1), Matthew Blomquist(6-1), Xander Blomquist(6-4) and Nolan Sussen(6-1).  In doubles play, the Red Raiders got a pair of tiebreaker wins.  The team

The Raider netters return to the court on Thursday when they travel to Sewanee to take on St. Andrews.  First serve is set for 4 PM.