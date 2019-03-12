Coffee County Middle School Tennis Sweeps Tullahoma

The Coffee County Middle School tennis welcomed Tullahoma to the Raider Academy courts on Tuesday for their season opener. The Raiders and Lady Raiders both scored impressive wins over the rival Wildcats. The Lady Raiders won 5 to 0 while the Red Raiders captured a 6 to 2 win.
The Red Raiders swept all 5 singles matches before dropping 2 of the 3 doubles matches. In singles play, Krish Patel(6 to 2), Liam Brown(6 to 1), Matthew Blomquist(6 to 3), Nolan Sussen(6 to 0) and Xander Blomquist(6-1) all won over their Wildcat opponent. In doubles play, the tandem of Liam Brown and Nolan Sussen were pushed to the tiebreaker before winning 12 to 10 for Coffee Middle’s lone doubles victory.
The Lady Raiders captured 3 singles victories and 2 doubles wins in the sweep of the Lady Cats. Coffee County got singles wins by Claire Rondolet(6-0), Savannah Blackburn(6-1) and MorganTinsley(6-0). In doubles play, the team of Lauren Hogan and Raelin Tucker captured a 6 to 1 win while the team of Kyra Sherrill and Savannah Blackburn finished off their opponent 6 to 1 as well.
The CCMS netters will be back on the court on Thursday when they play host to Warren County. First serve is at 4 PM at the Coffee County Raider Academy.