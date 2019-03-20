«

Coffee County Middle School Tennis Sweeps Tullahoma

Morgan Tinsley of CCMS tennis

The Coffee County Middle School tennis team earned their 2nd straight match sweep to start the season on Monday in Tullahoma.  The Lady Raiders swept the Lady Wildcats 4 to 0.  The Red Raiders cruised to a 7 to 1 win.

The Lady Raiders got singles wins from Savannah Blackburn(5 to 1), Claire Rondolet(6 to 0) and Morgan Tinsley(6 to 0) plus a doubles win from the team of Lauren Hogan and Raelin Tucker by a score of 6 to 0.

The Red Raiders won 5 of the 6 singles matches and swept the 2 doubles matches to over over the Cats.  Winning in singles were: Krish Patel(6-3) and (6-0), Matthew Blomquist(6-3) and (6-2) and Nolan Sussen(6-0).  The doubles team of Krish Patel and Matthew Blomquist won in doubles play 6 to 3 while the doubles team of Xander Blomquist and Nolan Sussen needed to go to the tiebreaker to get the 7 to 4 win.

The Coffee Middle netters are back at home on Thursday when they host Shelbyville.  That match gets underway at 4 PM at the Raider Academy.