Coffee County Middle School Tennis Splits Thursday Match with Shelbyville

The Coffee County Middle School tennis team welcomed Shelbyville to their home courts on Thursday. The Lady Raiders rolled to their 3rd straight win 5 to 4 over Shelbyville. The Red Raiders suffered their first defeat of the year 5 to 2.
The Lady Raiders got wins in singles action from Savannah Blackburn(6-0), Claire Rondolet(6-4), Morgan Tinsley(7 to 4 in a tiebreaker) and Stella Orames(6 to 2). In doubles play, the team of Lauren Hogan and Kyra Sherrill captured a 6 to 3 win. The Red Raiders got their 2 wins in singles play by Liam Brown(6-2) and Matthew Blomquist(10 to 8 in tiebreaker).
The Coffee Middle tennis teams will take off next week for Spring Break. They return to action on Thursday, April 4th when they travel to Sewanee to take on St. Andrews. First serve is set for 4 PM.