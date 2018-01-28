Coffee County Middle School Swimmers Make a Splash at Regional Meet

Norman-Young, Wall, Hutchings and Williams teamed up to place 14th in the 400M freestyle relay and 16th in the 200 freestyle relay. The 200 relay team broke their season record by 16 seconds and the school record by 8 seconds as they swam the event in 2:10.50. Their 400 relay time of 5:13.18 also set a new school record.
Kennedy Norman-Young advanced to the finals in the 50 freeestyle. Her finals time of 28.36 was a new personal best at that distance. Her finish was also good enough to capture 9th place. Kennedy also finished in 17th place in the 100 breaststroke with a new personal best of 1:26.46 which was just short of advancing to the finals.
William Tobitt reached the finals heat in the 100 freestyle as he finished 9th with a new personal record time of 56.77. He also finished 17th in his preliminary heat of the 50 freestyle with a time 26.44.
Emily Williams captured 16th place in the finals of the 200 freestyle as she cut 4.61 seconds off her preliminary heat time. Williams finished the race in 2:20.84. Emily also finished in 21st place in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:29.52.
Aly Hutchings competed in the 50 freestyle and posted a time on 33.27. She also posted a time of 1:25.50 in the 100 freestyle.
Taylor Wall posted a new personal best in the 50 freestyle with a time of 33.87. Wall also competed in the 100 backstroke finishing in a time of 1:28.45