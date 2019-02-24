Coffee County Middle School Spring Sports Season Openers on Monday Delayed

Monday was scheduled to be the first day of the spring sports season for the Coffee County Middle School baseball and softball teams. The Raider teams were set to travel to Sparta to take on White County. Those games have been postponed and the make-up dates are to be determined.
The Raiders and Lady Raiders will be at home on Tuesday afternoon for their season opener with White County. The CCMS soccer team is set to open the season on Tuesday at White County. That match is set to begin at 5:30 PM in Sparta. Thunder Radio will have the broadcast of Tuesday’s softball game as part of the GIlley Crane Hometown Sports Series. First pitch is set for 5 PM on Tuesday and Jonathan Oliver will bring you the play by play.