Coffee County Middle School Softball Teams Claims 4 Wins at Shelbyville Tournament on Saturday

The Coffee County Middle School softball team visited Shelbyville on Saturday for 4 games. The Lady Raiders erupted for 51 runs in the 4 games as they pushed their season record to 6 and 0 on the season. Coffee Middle got wins over Rockvale, Liberty, Community and Columbia Academy.
The Lady Raiders opened with a 13 to 4 win over Rockvale. A 7 run first inning by Coffee County paved the way to a 13 to 4 win over the Rockets. Willow Carden had a pair of doubles and 8 RBI to lead the Lady Raider hitting attack. Kaitlyn Anderson added a double and 2 singles with 2 RBI. Samantha Cothran got the win in the circle for Coffee Middle.
A 10 run outburst in the 3rd inning helped the Lady Raiders roll to a 17 to 3 win over Liberty. Savannah Cooper had a pair of doubles and a pair of singles with 6 RBI to lead Coffee Middle at the plate. Cooper also got the win in the circle. Channa Gannon had a double and a single with 3 RBI.
Against Community, Kaitlyn Anderson pitched a shutout with 5 strikeouts. Chloe Gannon had a double and 2 singles and 3 RBI to lead the Lady Raiders offensively. Katelyn Davis had a double and a single while Anderson added a pair of singles.
Against Columbia Academy, sisters Chloe and Channa Gannon combined to throw a 1 hit shutout. At the plate, Coffee Middle banged out 10 hits. Aleayia Barnes, Katelyn Davis, Channa Gannon all had 2 hits. Barnes and Channa Gannon each had 2 RBI while Davis hit a double.
The Lady Raiders return home on Monday night for a conference matchup with old rival Warren County. First pitch is set for 5 PM and Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the broadcast as part of the Gilley Crane Hometown Sports Series. Jonathan Oliver will have the play by play beginning with the pregame show at 4:50.