Coffee County Middle School Softball Rolls to Thursday Win

The Coffee County Middle School softball team stepped out of conference play on Thursday as they welcomed Lincoln County to their home diamond. Riding an 11 game win streak, Coffee County scored in early inning as they rolled to a 9 to 4 win.
After building a 3 to 1 lead thru 2 ½ innings, the Lady Raiders exploded for 5 runs in the 3rd inning on 6 hits highlighted by a home run from Madison Pruitt. Pruitt finished with a home run, a double and a single. Cheyenny Vickers had 2 singles while Jalie Davis had a double and 3 RBI. Katelyn Davis got the win in the circle as she gave up 2 earned runs while striking out 7.
The Lady Raiders will take off next week before returning to conference action on Monday, April 1st. The Lady Raiders will play host to South Franklin beginning at 5 PM at CCMS.