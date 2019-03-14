Coffee County Middle School Softball Powers Past Harris

The Coffee County Middle School softball team traveled to Shelbyville on Wednesday night to take on Harris. In a makeup game from Monday, the Lady Raiders completed the season sweep over the Eaglettes. Coffee Middle dropped Harris 12 to 1.
The Lady Raiders once again got on the board first in the 1st inning as they pushed across 3 runs as doubles by Katelyn Davis and Chloe Gannon drove in 2 runs. Coffee Middle scored in all but 1 inning as they pounded out 12 hits on the night.
Savannah Cooper went the distance in the circle as she surrendered only 4 hits while striking out 2. At the plate, Cheyenny Vickers swung the big stick as she had a single and a solo home run while scoring 3 times. Davis, Madison Pruitt, Channa Gannon and Alivia Reel also finished with 2 hits on the night. Pruitt drove in 3 runs.
Coffee Middle is back in action on Thursday at home, weather permitting. The Lady Raiders will host Warren County in a makeup game from March 4th AND March 8th. First pitch is set for 5 PM at the CCMS field.