Coffee County Middle School Softball Dumps Tullahoma to Advance in CTC Tournament

The Coffee County Central Middle softball team opened play in the Central Tennessee Conference postseason tournament on Friday. Taking on Tullahoma, the Lady Raiders scored in every inning as they punched their ticket to the semifinals with a 14 to 2 win.
The Lady Raiders jumped on Tullahoma for a pair of runs in the 1st inning only to see the Lady Cats tie the game in the 2nd. The Lady Raiders rallied back to score 4 runs in the 3rd to regain the momentum and shut down Tullahoma the rest of the way.
Coffee Middle banged out 11 hits in the game led by Alivia Reel who had a pair of doubles and drove in a run. Katelyn Davis had 2 singles and 2 RBI while Aleayia Barnes and Chesnie Cox each had 2 singles. Chloe Gannon had a single and 3 RBI. Davis went the distance in the circle surrendering no earned runs while striking out 6.
Coffee County will advance to Saturday’s semifinals where they will square off against Warren County. That game will be held at noon at the CCMS field. The double elimination tournament’s championship game is scheduled to begin at 5 PM.