Coffee County Middle School Softball Dumps North Franklin

Savannah Cooper of CCMS softball

For the 2nd night in a row, the Coffee County Middle School softball squared off against North Franklin in a conference battle.  A big 3rd inning gave the Lady Raiders the cushion they needed as they rolled to a 13 to 2 win.

The Lady Raiders pounded out 17 hits led by Katelyn Davis who had a double, 3 singles and 2 RBI in the win.  Savannah Cooper had a a double and 2 singles as she scored 3 times and drove in 2.  Channa Gannon went the distance in the circle to get the win as she gave up only 2 hits while striking out 8.

Coffee Middle will return home on Thursday for a non-conference game with Lincoln County.  First pitch is set for 5 PM.