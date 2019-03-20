Coffee County Middle School Softball Dumps North Franklin

For the 2nd night in a row, the Coffee County Middle School softball squared off against North Franklin in a conference battle. A big 3rd inning gave the Lady Raiders the cushion they needed as they rolled to a 13 to 2 win.
The Lady Raiders pounded out 17 hits led by Katelyn Davis who had a double, 3 singles and 2 RBI in the win. Savannah Cooper had a a double and 2 singles as she scored 3 times and drove in 2. Channa Gannon went the distance in the circle to get the win as she gave up only 2 hits while striking out 8.
Coffee Middle will return home on Thursday for a non-conference game with Lincoln County. First pitch is set for 5 PM.