Coffee County Middle School Softball Completes Perfect Regular Season

The Coffee County Middle School softball team welcomed Warren County to the CCMS field on Wednesday. The Lady Raiders were looking to close out the regular season with a perfect record against the Lady Pioneers. It took extra innings but Coffee Middle outlasted the Lady Pioneers 3 to 2.
Warren County jumped out to a 2 to 0 lead in the 1st inning as a pair of singles and an error gave the Lady Pioneers a lead they held onto until the 5th inning. Katelyn Davis singled home a run in the 1st and Cheyenny Vickers doubled home Savannah Cooper in the bottom of the 5th to send the game to extra innings. In the 6th, Coffee County loaded the bases on an error and 2 walks before Cooper drilled the first pitch she saw to center field for the win.
Coffee Middle finished the game with 8 hits led by Cooper who finished with 3 singles. Alivia Reel and Cheyenny Vickers each had a double. Davis got the win in the circle as she surrendered 2 hits and 1 earned run. Davis also struck out 8 as the Lady Raiders finish the regular season with a record of 18 and 0.
The Lady Raiders will be back in action next week when they host the CTC postseason tournament. Coffee County’s first round game time and opponent will be announced early next week.