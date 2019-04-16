Coffee County Middle School Softball Claws Tullahoma

The Coffee County Middle School softball team traveled to Tullahoma on Monday riding a a perfect record for the season. The Lady Raiders made short work of the Lady Kittens as Katelyn Davis pitched a 1 hitter and shut out Tullahoma. Coffee Middle won by a final score of 13 to 0.
“Little Girl” was masterful in the circle as she struck out 8 in 4 innings of work. Tullahoma got a bloop single in the 2nd inning to spoil the perfect game for Davis as the Lady Cats never got a runner to 2nd base in the game. Davis did a pretty good job at the plate too as she ripped a pair of doubles and drove in 2 runs. Cheyenny Vickers had a triple and a double and 2 RBI. Savannah Cooper and Channa Gannon both finished with 2 singles and 2 RBI.
The Lady Raiders and Tullahoma will square off again on Tuesday at CCMS. First pitch is set for 5 PM. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the broadcast as part of the Gilley Crane Hometown Sports Series. Jonathan Oliver will have the call of the action beginning with the pregame show at 4:50. The Coffee County athletic department will be hosting an Open House for their recently completed indoor athletic facility beginning at 4:30 PM.