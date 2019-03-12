«

»

Coffee County Middle School Softball Blanks Harris

Katelyn Davis of- CCMS softball

Looking for their 8th win of the year, the Coffee County Middle School softball team hosted Harris on Tuesday.  The Lady Raiders plated 9 runs in the first inning to coast to the easy conference win.  Coffee County won by a final score of 13 to 0 in the Mercy Rule shortened game.

At the plate, Savannah Cooper was 3 for 3 on the game with 3 doubles and 3 RBI.  Chloe Gannon and Chloe Tucker each had a single and a double.  Aleayia Barnes had a single and a walk and scored 3 runs for Coffee County.  Katelyn Davis got the win in the circle as she allowed only 1 hit while striking out 6 in 4 innings.

The Lady Raiders will travel to Shelbyville on Wednesday for the 2nd game in the season series with Harris.  First pitch is set for 5 PM.