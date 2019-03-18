Coffee County Middle School Soccer Slips Past Westwood

For the 2nd year in a row the Westwood Middle and Coffee County Middle School soccer teams met at the Raider Soccer Field at the Coffee County Raider Academy. The Red Raiders defense did a suburb job of stifling the Rockets offensive attack in the first half as they held on for a 3 to 2 win.
Coffee Middle got on the board first in the 13th minute as Julian Norris banged home a goal. Javier Rodriquez made it 2 to 0 in the 25th minute as the Raiders held that lead at the half. In the second half, Breyton Anderson made the score 3 to 0 in the 47th minute. Westwood was able to add a pair of goals in the final 13 minutes as Izick Sierra and Nico Sanfilipo goals drew the Rockets within one. The Raiders held off a late push from Westwood to capture the rivalry win.
The Raiders return to the pitch on Wednesday, April 3rd as they play host to conference foe South Franklin. That match gets underway at 4:30 PM at CCMS. The Rockets return to the pitch on Wednesday night when they travel to Tullahoma to take on the Cats. Opening kick is set for 6 PM.