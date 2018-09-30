«

Coffee County Middle School Soccer Season Comes to a Close

Ellie Fann of CCMS soccer

The Coffee County Middle School soccer came to a close on Friday as they fell in the opening round of the CTC conference tournament.  The Lady Raiders dropped a 7 to 2 decision to North Franklin in Winchester to end their season.

Trailing 4 nil at the half, the Lady Raiders rallied for a pair of goals in the second half.  Ellie Fann converted an assist from Katie Cotton to earn a goal.  Coffee County’s offense created pressure in from of the Lady Gators goal to earn an own goal for the other tally.

Coach Travis O’Kelley will be a guest on Saturday’s Coffee Coaches Show to talk about the season.  The Coffee Coaches Show is broadcast each and every Saturday morning LIVE from the showroom of Al White Ford/Lincoln.  The Coffee Coaches Show is heard exclusively here on Thunder Radio beginning at 10 AM.