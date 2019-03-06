Coffee County Middle School Soccer Rolls Past Warren County

Hosting their first home match of the year, the Coffee County Middle School soccer team took on Warren County on Wednesday afternoon. In a match you heard here on Thunder Radio, the Red Raiders used some outstanding passing to run their record to 2 and 0 on the season. Coffee Middle won by a final score of 5 to 2.
Javier Rodriquez had the big game for the Raiders as he scored 4 goals. Brayton Anderson had a goal and an assist while Manuel Gonzalez and Isaiah Campbell each added assists.
Rodriquez got Coffee County on the board in the 4th minute as he connected from 20 yards out to give the Red Raiders the early lead. After Warren County leveled the match in the 17th minute, Anderson pressed the attack and corralled a loose ball in front of the Pioneer keeper and buried it in the back of the net to give Coffee Middle a lead they would not surrender. Rodriquez added a goal in the 25th minute on the feed from Campbell to give Coffee County a 3 to 1 lead at intermission.
In the 2nd half, Rodriquez scored on a pair of long through balls as he converted a feed from Anderson in the 43rd minute and a pass from Gonzalez in the 49th minute. Warren County added a goal in the 59th minute as Raider keeper Joseph Galindo finished with 11 saves.
Coffee County will be back at home on Friday as they play host to North Franklin. That match will get underway at 4:45.
Download the broadcast at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/
Hear Jonathan Oliver’s call of Rodriquez’ 4th goal